Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pretty Mike Police arrest club owner who treats girls as dogs – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pretty Mike Police arrest club owner who treats girls as dogs
Pulse Nigeria
Pretty Mike specialises in walking around with girls he puts on a leash. He's been arrested for dehumanizing people. Published: 6 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Jude Egbas. Print; eMail · Pretty Mike in action play. Pretty Mike in action
Pretty Mike arrested for using girls as 'chained dogs'Daily Post Nigeria
Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike, arrested for putting young ladies on leashTheCable
Police arrest Lagos club owner, 'Pretty Mike', for putting girls on leashThe Punch
The Nation Newspaper –NAIJ.COM –FINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.