Pretty Mike Released After Signing Undertaken To Stop Using Dog Chains On Girls

Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, who was earlier arrested by the police for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks has been released. He was released on the orders of the Lagos State Government after signing an undertaking to desist from the act. …

