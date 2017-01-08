Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty Nigerian graduate sells delicious moi moi for a living (photo)

This lady you see below is a University graduate. One of her customers who was very impressed with her services shared her testimony on Facebook. Read below.

A Customer’s Report: This chic you see here is a University graduate. Her Queen’s English was mind blowing. The way she handled selling her moimoi ehhhh?! I had to buy more than I came for. 

Her customer service was great. I felt like I was in a 5 star restaurant. Talk about selling moimoi with class. Some people may look down on her, but this chic could go home daily with nothing less than 20k profit. Multiply that by 6 days a week and 28 days a month. Some of you corporate guys don’t earn that as salary.

