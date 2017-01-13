#PrettyMikeChallenge; Young Lady Steps Out With Two Guys In Dog Chains (Photos+ Video)
Lagos Big boy pretty was arrested yesterday byGovernor Ambode of Lagos State order for dehumanizing women and made him sign an Undertaking and he apologies publicly.
Another lady is currnetly trending online as she has taken it upon herself to start the #PrettyMikeChallenge..Watch video below:
