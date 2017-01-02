Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prez-elect Akufo-Addo needs the support of all – Dormaahene – Graphic Online

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Prez-elect Akufo-Addo needs the support of all – Dormaahene
Graphic Online
Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has appealed to all Ghanaians to support Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, for development and progress. While commending President John …
Dormaaman Education Fund disburses GHC500,000 as scholarshipGhanaWeb

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.