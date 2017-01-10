Primary Health Care: Buhari to flag-off PHC revitalisation programme

The Minister of Health said the initiative would address the gross inequalities in health access and outcomes, especially among women and children.

President Muhammadu Buhari will flag-off the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) revitalisation programme aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

Adewole announced this in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the flag-off would take place by 9 a.m. at the Kuchigoro, Gwarinpa PHC along the Airport Road, Abuja, on Jan. 10.

The initiative, he said, would address the gross inequalities in health access and outcomes, especially among women and children.

“It is a pro-poor initiative and will have tremendous direct benefits on household economics.

“A cardinal philosophy of the current administration was to ensure the implementation of UHC through the availability of quality healthcare services in an equitable manner without any financial barriers at the point of accessing health care,’’ Adewole said.

The minister said that it was against this backdrop a number of health sector reform initiatives were embarked upon to keep Nigeria on track towards achieving UHC.

NAN also reports the programme is a cardinal agenda of Buhari administration to revive 10,000 PHCs nationwide to scale up primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

