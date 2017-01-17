Prime Minister Theresa May says U.K. won’t seek membership of EU single market

LONDON—Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said the U.K. intends to leave the European Union’s single market, delivering more clarity on her approach to Britain’s future economic relationship with the bloc. In a closely watched speech, Mrs. May said she wouldn’t seek membership in the single market and aims to pursue a bold and ambitious…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Prime Minister Theresa May says U.K. won’t seek membership of EU single market appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

