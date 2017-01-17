Prime Minister Theresa May says U.K. won’t seek membership of EU single market
LONDON—Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said the U.K. intends to leave the European Union’s single market, delivering more clarity on her approach to Britain’s future economic relationship with the bloc. In a closely watched speech, Mrs. May said she wouldn’t seek membership in the single market and aims to pursue a bold and ambitious…
