Prince Eke Confirms His Marriage to Muma Gee is Over – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Prince Eke Confirms His Marriage to Muma Gee is Over
Bella Naija
Actor and entrepreneur Prince Eke has opened up about his marriage to singer Muma Gee. They got married in 2011, and are parents to three children including a set of twins, but Prince says the marriage is now “over” even though they are not legally …
Actor Prince Eke accuses mother-in-law of not apologising to him over wife's behavior
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG