Prisoners get sacrament of confirmation

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has confirmed 20 inmates of the Jos Prison.

A statement signed by the Prison’s chaplain, Rev. Fr. Stephen Akpe, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Jos, said the confirmation was part of commemoration of Christmas.

The statement said that the Bishop, who visited the Prison as part of his pastoral schedule to celebrate Christmas with the inmates, also donated foodstuff and other items to the inmates.

He stated that the Bishop donated the items through an NGO of the archdiocese, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), with support from other parishes.

”If my memory permits me, there are only two places I know the pastoral calendar of the Archbishop does not change, and visiting the Prison every Dec. 25 to celebrate with the inmates is first.

”He has made his visit to the prison like an immovable feast in the Catholic Church.

”During this year’s visit, he confirmed on 20 inmates, the sacrament of confirmation making them active soldiers of the Catholic Church and indeed of Christ.

”This is a clear sign of evangelisation going on even in the confines of state regulations,” Akpe said in the statement.

The statement said the regular visit of the Bishop to the prison was to commune with the inmates and encourage them to see their present state as a step toward greatness.

He also stated that the cleric admonished those confirmed to be good ambassadors of Christ and live a life worthy of emulation by other inmates even as they served their jail terms.

Some of the items donated include, 50 cartons of juice, 1,200 pieces of body cream, 1,200 pieces of multipurpose soap among others.

