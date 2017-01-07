Prisoners’ hearts, intestines ripped out during gang’s killing spree – New York Post
|
New York Post
|
Prisoners' hearts, intestines ripped out during gang's killing spree
New York Post
RIO DE JANEIRO — Thirty-one inmates were slain Friday in northern Brazil, some with their hearts and intestines ripped out, during a prison killing spree led by the country's largest gang, authorities said. The bloodshed comes just days after 60 …
Why are Brazil's prisons so violent?
New grisly Brazil prison massacre kills 31
33 killed in new explosion of Brazil prison violence
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG