Prisons’ Controller Warns Against Indolence

…Harps on discipline among officers

The Controller of Prisons, Osun State Command, Mr. Segun Oluwasemire, has called on newly promoted officers and men of the service to make discipline and excellence their watchwords.

Speaking while decorating seventy one (71) newly promoted officers and men of the service in, Osogbo, Osun State capital, Oluwasemiire enjoined the officers to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility that calls for total commitment to service

A release by Osun State Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO) ASP Olusola Adeotan stated that the seventy one (71) officers are part of the 10,979 whose promotions were recently announced by the Controller General of Prisons, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed.

“You have done very well to deserve your promotion but with promotion comes additional responsibilities. Discipline and total dedication to duty are critical to your continued rise in the service,” Mr. Oluwasemire said.

He commended the leadership of the Controller General of Prisons, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, for rewarding excellence, dedication and service, noting that “there is no better way to motivate officers and men of the prisons service”.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Mr. Oluwole Fadairo, a Chief Superintendent of Prisons, expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Prisons and promised on behalf of others, to continue to discharge their duties with total commitment.

The breakdown of categories of Officers decorated are: 6 Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), 1 Superintendent of Prisons (SP), 1 Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP), 2 Assistant Superintendent of Prisons I (ASP I), 12 Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP II).

Others are: 1 Deputy Chief Inspector of Prisons (DCIP), 3 Assistant Chief Inspector of Prisons (ACIP), 7 Principal Inspector of Prisons (PIP I) and 38 Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP).

Heads of other security agencies in the state who graced the occasion and also assisted the Controller in decorating the officers included the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye; Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Chris Onunwor; Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Philip Ayodele; and the representative of State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Julius Dzer.

