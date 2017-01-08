Prisons directed to produce Jamil Mukulu

Former ADF rebel leader Jamil Mukulu was expected to appear before the Jinja Magistrates Court on Dec. 29 for the mention of his murder, treason, and terrorism charge.

Instead, the case was adjourned to Jan.30, scenario that angered his lawyer Caleb Alaka on claim that there was no communication on the matter.

Mukulu who is held over murder of Muslim clerics and treason related charges was arrested in Tanzania in April 2015 and handed over to Uganda authorities.

He was first detained at Nalufenya Special Operations Command Centre in Jinja before being remanded to Luzira maximum prison where he has been since Sep 2016.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Prisons directed to produce Jamil Mukulu appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

