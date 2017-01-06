Private investors for Lekki, Ikorodu, Sagamu road, others

PRIVATE investors may soon be invited to join the Federal Government’s battle to revive Nigeria’s decaying infrastructure.

A list of 77 projects which could be executed this year through Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been drawn up.

The projects include the construction and rehabilitation of some key roads, rail lines and airports.

According to the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission, among the projects is the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which is estimated to cost N167 billion. Construction giant Julius Berger and RCC are working on the road, which is believed to be Nigeria’s busiest.

There are also the Apakun-Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA) Road Route NO. F269, Phase one and two, 2nd Lagos Outer Ring Road and Tin Can Island-Igando-Lagos/Otta Road.

Others are the Lekki-Ikorodu Sagamu/Benin Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Dual Carriageway, Sagamu-Benin-Asaba Dual Carriageway and Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway.

There is also the dual carriageway from out Northern expressway, Abuja to ease congestion on Nyanya Road and its surroundings.

In the power sector, the development of hydroelectric power from existing 10 small & medium dams across the country to generate about 45MW of off-grid power for the dam environment has been identified.

The proposed dams are Owena, Ikere Gorge and Oyan dams in Lot 1; Bakalori, Doma and Omi-Kampe dams in Lot 2; Challawa, Tiga, Jibiya and Zobe dams in Lot 1 with estimated cost of N29.4 billion.

Also, N6.68 million is estimated for the operations and maintenance of 30MW hydroelectric power from Gurara 1 multi-purpose dam, Kaduna State.

According to the commission, the construction of the dam has been completed, while the evacuation facilities are almost completed.

Other proposed projects in the sector are the development of Tede Dam for Hydro power, concession of Oturkpo Dam for Hydro, development of Dasin Hausa Dam and Owena Multi-purpose water dam.

The Federal Government also plans to concession and lease out 33 grain storage facilities across the country to optimally operate and maintain the silos for an agreed period of time.

For concessioning also are the Federal Coastal Fishery Terminal, Fish Processing Centre Jebba, Kwara State, and the Agro Aviation Hangar in Kaduna state.

The Ferries at Lagos Marina, Apapa, Oyingbo, Abayomi and Osborne Jetty in Lagos as well as the Calabar Jetty in Cross River are also being considered for PPP.

The Federal Government is also looking at PPP arrangement for the Aba Shoes Project- to promote made in Nigeria products.

Critical rail lines are also being proposed as PPP projects.

These projects include the Abuja Mass Transit rail, the Eastern Railway line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, which is estimated to cost $2 billion.

The Western railway lines from Lagos to Kano is also up for concessioning at an estimated cost of N950 billion.

The list appears in a circular obtained by NAN yesterday in Abuja, titled: “ 2016/2017 Public Private Partnership Project Opportunities”.

According to the circular, the projects are in line with the mandate of the commission to ensure that due process is followed in PPP arrangements.

“This publication is meant to notify interested investors to participate in the process when procurement commences.

“This is not an invitation to submit expression of interest.

“ The projects are consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda and are being developed by relevant MDAs of the Federal Government,’’ it stated.

The projects are also in line with the ICRC Act 2005 and the National Policy on PPP.

It was not clear yesterday when investors will be invited to bid for the projects.

The post Private investors for Lekki, Ikorodu, Sagamu road, others appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

