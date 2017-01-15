Pages Navigation Menu

Priyanka Chopra Suffers Concussion In Stunt Mishap

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The publicist of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra publicist says the Quantico star is “resting comfortably” after suffering a concussion while shooting scenes for the series. On the show which is now in its second season, Chopra plays former FBI agent and CIA operative-in-training Alex Parrish. TMZ reported the 34-year-old actress slipped and fell on her head …

