Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Being Hurt On Set

Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who wished her well after she was injured on the set of Quantico last week. Chopra was briefly hospitalized after she suffered a concussion on Thursday, reportedly while performing a stunt. Her representatives said she was released and at home resting. “Thank …

The post Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Being Hurt On Set appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

