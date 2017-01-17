Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Being Hurt On Set
Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who wished her well after she was injured on the set of Quantico last week. Chopra was briefly hospitalized after she suffered a concussion on Thursday, reportedly while performing a stunt. Her representatives said she was released and at home resting. “Thank …
