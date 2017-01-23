Pro-Trump Rally: Igbo Senators Condemn Killing of IPOB Members

The South-East Senate Caucus has condemned the alleged killing of members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, during the group’s solidarity rally in honour of the United States of America, USA.

Last week, reports in the Nigerian media alleged the killing of about 11 IPOB members during the group’s peaceful rally in solidarity with Trump’s inauguration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

Reacting to the alleged killing, the Chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a statement he issued over the weekend, called on the Federal Government to carry out a holistic investigation into the allegations of deliberate application of excessive force by security agents.

The lawmaker stressed that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended provides for the freedom of association and the right of the people to freely assemble to express their common interest.

Frowning at the excessive use of force by security agents, Abaribe said, “The last time I checked, that section of the constitution is still intact and has not been amended. It is therefore worrisome and that the rights of a section of Nigerians would be so wilfully denied with such extra force.

“If the report of killings by the security agencies were to be confirmed, it would no doubt leave a gaping hole in the unity of this country.

“This is one regrettable action too many, coming against the backdrop of the recent report of the Amnesty International (AI) of mass killings of people from the same section of the populace in Nigeria.”

