Pro-Trump Rally: IPOB Condemns Killing of 11 Members by Nigerian Security Agents

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB worldwide and it’s leadership has condemned the alleged barbaric killing of eleven of its unarmed peaceful Biafrans holding a rally Friday in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, in solidarity with the new American President Mr. Donald J Trump.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, alleged that Nigeria security agencies particularly, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the men of the Nigerian Army killed about 11 people and left 27 people with bullets wounds while 57 people were arrested because they are supporting we the newly elected President of United States of America Mr. Donald J Trump and his administration.

“The dead bodies of the people killed were carried by the Nigerian soldiers. We are calling on international community to prevail on the Nigerian soldiers to bring back the dead bodies.

“Right now, we are being chased by the Nigeria security agencies and they are going round looking and arresting anybody suspected to be IPOB members, but we are not relenting in our support and solidarity with Mr Trump”, the statement said.

