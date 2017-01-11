Pages Navigation Menu

Probably The Greatest Video You Will Ever Watch Explaining Why Working With Millennials Is So Exhausting

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

We’ve heard it all before: millennials are the most hated generation – but let’s just be real, they are widely misunderstood.

Instead of focusing on the root of the problems, many dismiss them, never thinking about why they are the way they are.

Last year, British/American author and public speaker Simon Sinek sat down to speak about Millennials.

He has researched the challenges of younger people in the modern era, and summarises the impact of modern technology and societal norms are having on Millennials.

While you may have seen the clip already, it’s probably a good refresher if Millennials are one of the struggles you see yourself dealing with this year.

Good luck out there (although I think I am a pretty decent employee).

[source: gregferro]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

