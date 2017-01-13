Probe Abia past leaders, NLC tells FG

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA— ABIA State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the Federal Government to probe how funds allocated to the state from 1999 to 2015 were utilized.

According to Labour, the probe has become necessary following the number of unpaid arrears of pensions and gratuities and infrastructural decay in the state.

The state chairman of NLC, Uchenna Obigwe, who made the call, lamented that gratuity had not been paid in the last 15 years with several months of arrears of workers salary and pensions, a situation he said had led to untimely death of many pensioners.

He said the previous governments in the state received so much money and yet left “a lot of indebtedness of arrears of salaries and lots of infrastructural decay.

“What happened to the billions of money to the state? What were they used for? Federal Government should help us find out this and also come to the aid of the state,” the NLC chairman said.

The post Probe Abia past leaders, NLC tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

