Probe finds racist practices at Sans Souci – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Probe finds racist practices at Sans Souci
Protests erupted at Sans Souci Girls' High School last year after pupils spoke out about institutionalised racism perpetuated through the school's code of conduct. File picture: Jason Boud/Independent Media. Cape Town – An investigation into
