Problem with Ibrahim Magu and Lai Mohammed
THE COUNTRY Nigeria and the way things are done leave no one, especially outsiders wondering what kind of people are we. On a daily basis the country and its leadership court controversies and they are deeply enmeshed in them. The ‘Change’ government of President Muhammad Buhari which the people’s confidence initially resides now exudes disbelief […]
