Problem with Ibrahim Magu and Lai Mohammed

THE COUNTRY Nigeria and the way things are done leave no one, especially outsiders wondering what kind of people are we. On a daily basis the country and its leadership court controversies and they are deeply enmeshed in them. The ‘Change’ government of President Muhammad Buhari which the people’s confidence initially resides now exudes disbelief […]

The post Problem with Ibrahim Magu and Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

