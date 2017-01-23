Profiles of third batch of Ministers-designate – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Profiles of third batch of Ministers-designate
GhanaWeb
Four more nominees of President Akufo-Addo are to appear before the Appointments Committee as vetting resumes in Parliament today. The four, namely; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Madam …
Ministerial Nominees Alan, Agyarko, others face vetting committee
Alan Kyerematen, Agyarko, others to be vetted today
Alan, Agyarko and others to be vetted today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG