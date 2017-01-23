Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Profiles of third batch of Ministers-designate – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Profiles of third batch of Ministers-designate
GhanaWeb
Four more nominees of President Akufo-Addo are to appear before the Appointments Committee as vetting resumes in Parliament today. The four, namely; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Madam …
Ministerial Nominees Alan, Agyarko, others face vetting committeePulse.com.gh
Alan Kyerematen, Agyarko, others to be vetted todayStarr 103.5 FM
Alan, Agyarko and others to be vetted todayCitifmonline

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.