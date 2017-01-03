Project Aid Back to School

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Education

On Friday 30th December, Chukueku Gboneme (Special Assistant to Delta State Governor) in Collaboration with Project Aid hosted primary school pupils at Okundaye Primary School to the 2nd edition of their back to school program.
At the event the pupils where given school supplies in the form of school Back packs filled with writing material and stationary. In addition they were entertained and fed with the aim of getting them excited about school and education.
Chukueku Gboneme (Special Assistant to Delta State Governor)
 Project Aid Volunteers registering the pupils
 Project Aid Volunteers giving Food to Pupils of Okundaye Primary School, Boji-Boji Owa. Ika N.E LGA Delta State

