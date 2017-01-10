Property owner lauds police for brokering peace with tenant

An estate consultant based in the United States of America (USA), Mrs. Toyin Momodu, has lauded the Lagos State Police Command for its prompt intervention in resolving the dispute she had with one of her tenants at a building on Adebola Street in Surulere, Lagos.

The Guardian had exclusively reported a few weeks ago about how a tenant had engaged as private guards at least five mobile policemen to provide 24-hour security at the premises after a dispute ensued between him and the property owner over default in payment of rent.

Speaking with The Guardian, Momodu said: “The command truly demonstrated that the police is your friend and the force still delivers their duties as expected. I remain grateful to the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, for his wisdom, which helped me got back my property within two days from a tenant that was claiming ownership without me selling the apartment to him and without paying the due rent.

“Lagos is so blessed to have a man like Fatai marshaling its security apparatus. He not only got involved after reading the newspaper publication, but took his time to get to the root of the matter and resolve the crisis after inviting all the parties involved, including the tenant.”

