PROPHET BLAMES NIGERIA’S ECONOMIC WOES ON PAST LEADERS

ALO ABIOLA, ADO EKITI

A retired Lieutenant Colonel and Prophet of God, Lawrence Adewusi, has attributed Nigeria’s economic woes since 1999 to the failure of her leaders refused to do proper and genuine restitution of their sins and misdeeds.

He said, had the former Nigerian leaders , including Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, late Shehu MusaYar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan did the needful they would have. Successfully turn around the country’s economy.

Adewusi who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, said the reason why the country was going through hellish and harrowing experiences was because those at the helms of affairs are predominantly sinners, who are not ready to repent and lead with the fear of God.

The retired Army officer who advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to toe the same line of the past leaders, urged Nigerians to pray against sudden death of President Buhari saying such is capable of sparking political crisis in the

country.

While pointing out that though he is not a founder of any church, he reiterated that God revealed to him that President Buhari must do proper restitution and lead Nigerians out of the current economic predicament for the prophesy not to come to pass.

“Having worked closely with President Buhari in the Nigeria Army, I knew him to be a man with the fear of God and with integrity. But he must do proper restitution with God else God is ready to kill and destroy him”.

Lamenting the protracted insurgency in the Northeast, which had caused deaths of innocent souls, he said “the power of Nigeria Army alone may not be enough to rout these blood suckers. We must pray fervently well to be able to defeat them”.

Adewusi appealed to Nigerians to support Buhari’s government for the increasing economic pains on the people to be off the system in due course.

“Without God, no political party can stabilize Nigeria economically, politically and socially. So, our rulers must stop pretending that they can do such . They always confess God in the open their lips and mouth, but their hearts are far from Him.

“And if you see today, the instability in the system brought all these wastages and destruction of lives and property. So, President Buhari must live by example. He must confess God in his actions and deeds to prevent calamity from befalling him and our dear nation”, he warned.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

