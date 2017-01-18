Proposed Abuja Airport Closure To Effect Runway Repairs, For Public Safety– Fashola At Senate Briefing

· As Minister explains FEC’s option as best in terms of time, cost, enduring solution · Says globally closure of airports accord with the uncompromising safety standards in the Aviation Industry · Kaduna Airport was chosen as alternative airport because condition of Abuja-Kaduna road lends itself to emergency repairs The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Tuesday appeared before the Senate lending support to the decision for a closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the repair of the runway, saying of all the choices available in the matter, safety consideration was paramount. Fashola, who said his Ministry came into the matter of the airport closure to play a supportive and complementary role, told the Senate that although there would be inconveniences in the six weeks it would take to complete the rehabilitation of the runway, but where there were choices between safety and inconvenience, safety must take precedence.

