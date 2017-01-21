Prostitute Declared WANTED After Infecting 500 Men With HIV In Zamfara

A certain prostitute (name withheld) has been declared wanted for allegedly infecting no fewer than 500 men with the deadly Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the sex worker, who hailed from a state in the southern part of the country, is on the run as the State’s Sharia police has mounted a manhunt for her.

Nigerian Tribune reports that she had moved to Gusau, the state capital, in search of greener pastures before opening a sex shop in her rented apartment in a neighbourhood along Igbo Road.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source squealed that things took a bad turn for the woman after she engaged in an open fight with a customer who suddenly accused her of carrying the deadly virus and spreading it to her customers.

Soon after the squabble, she suddenly disappeared.

It was learnt that her sudden disappearance convinced many residents of the truth in the HIV allegation with her whereabouts still to be known.

It was further gathered that a host of prominent persons in the state were among those who contracted the deadly virus from the woman during the spell of her sex trade.

The source disclosed that some of the prominent persons infected had been placed on antiretroviral drugs by their physicians with others having their conditions managed at various health centres in the state.

When contacted, the chairman of the state’s Shari’ah monitoring group known as Hisbah, Dr Atiku Balarabe Zawiyya, said his group was aware of the development and confirmed the disappearance of the suspect after his men stormed her residence to arrest her.

Zawiyya said his group would continue to fight against social decay and moral degradation.

