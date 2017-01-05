Prostitute, Hoodlums, Beat Suspected Herdsman to Stupor at a Brothel in Delta State

A herdsman was beaten to stupor in the early hours of Wednesday, by a prostitute and about seven thugs at a brothel popularly known as Big Dafe, located along the East-West Expressroad, Ughelli, Delta State, on allegation that he is a member of the Boko Haram sect.

The herdsman, simply identified as Usman, was said to have approached the prostitute, named Amaka, and paid her N5,000 with the intention of having an all night romp with her.

Speaking to Vanguard, an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “While the man was taking off his clothing after paying the lady N5,000 at about 1:30a.m., his dagger fell out. On sighting his dagger, Amaka immediately raised alarm that he is a Boko Haram member, who wants to kill her.

“Immediately the Aboki and the girl came out from the room, wife of the owner of the brothel ordered the thugs, who were playing a game of pool, to beat Usman and a male sympathiser, who was pleading on his behalf.”

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told disclosed that the herdsman and the prostitute are in police custody, pending further investigation into the matter.