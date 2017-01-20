Protest greets Trump’s inauguration in Washington
No fewer than 90 persons have been arrested by the Washington police for staging protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, a spokesman said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Sean Conboy, “We have arrested approximately 95 people for vandalism and destruction of property.” Conboy said two police officers were […]
