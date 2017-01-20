Pages Navigation Menu

Protest greets Trump’s inauguration in Washington

No fewer than 90 persons have been arrested by the Washington police for staging protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, a spokesman said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Sean Conboy, “We have arrested approximately 95 people for vandalism and destruction of property.” Conboy said two police officers were […]

