Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Protest rocks Kogi over result of staff screening exercise – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


FINANCIAL WATCH

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Protest rocks Kogi over result of staff screening exercise
Vanguard
Lokoja – Security operatives in Kogi state yesterday had hectic time as Staff of local government councils in the state staged massive protest over what the arbitrary removal of their names from the work force as result of the staff screening exercise
Nigeria: Staff Verification Saves N1.6 Billion for Kogi GovtAllAfrica.com
Group hail Bello over staff verificationThe Nation Newspaper
Workers Protest Report Of Kogi 'ghost' Screening ExerciseFINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.