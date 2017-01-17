Protest rocks Kogi over result of staff screening exercise – Vanguard
|
FINANCIAL WATCH
|
Protest rocks Kogi over result of staff screening exercise
Vanguard
Lokoja – Security operatives in Kogi state yesterday had hectic time as Staff of local government councils in the state staged massive protest over what the arbitrary removal of their names from the work force as result of the staff screening exercise …
Nigeria: Staff Verification Saves N1.6 Billion for Kogi Govt
Group hail Bello over staff verification
Workers Protest Report Of Kogi 'ghost' Screening Exercise
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG