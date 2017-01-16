Pages Navigation Menu

Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Port Harcourt – Eleme communities shutdown activities at West Africa’s largest fertiliser plant, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on Monday.

The six communities in Eleme local government area are protesting what they dubbed default in the agreement entered into before privatisation of the biggest fertiliser plant in West Africa.,

According to some of the youth who spoke the communities had not seen their own share in the proceeds that should accrue to them despite having Elano Investment limited allegedly representing them.

Jubilant protesters at the main entrance to the fertiliser plant.

The post Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

