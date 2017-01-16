Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme

Port Harcourt – Eleme communities shutdown activities at West Africa’s largest fertiliser plant, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on Monday.

The six communities in Eleme local government area are protesting what they dubbed default in the agreement entered into before privatisation of the biggest fertiliser plant in West Africa.,

According to some of the youth who spoke the communities had not seen their own share in the proceeds that should accrue to them despite having Elano Investment limited allegedly representing them.

Details soon

The post Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

