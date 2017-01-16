Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme
Port Harcourt – Eleme communities shutdown activities at West Africa’s largest fertiliser plant, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on Monday.
The six communities in Eleme local government area are protesting what they dubbed default in the agreement entered into before privatisation of the biggest fertiliser plant in West Africa.,
According to some of the youth who spoke the communities had not seen their own share in the proceeds that should accrue to them despite having Elano Investment limited allegedly representing them.
Details soon
