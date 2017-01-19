Protesting APC lawmakers walk out of Rivers Assembly proceedings

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Four All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers staged a walk out yesterday during a proceeding of the state House of Assembly, protesting what they perceived as manipulations of the Order of the House by the predominant Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House to elect a Minority Leader.

The APC lawmakers were apparently dissatisfied with the emergence of Mr. Benibo Anabraba, representing Akuku-Toru state Constituency 2.

Anabraba is a member of the APC but he is reportedly the son of a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba.

He was nominated for the office of Minority Leader by a PDP lawmaker, Sam Ogeh, representing Emohua state constituency and the nomination was seconded by another PDP lawmaker, Edison Ehie, of Ahoada East state constituency II.

The post Protesting APC lawmakers walk out of Rivers Assembly proceedings appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

