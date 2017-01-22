Protests rock Asaba over removal of board chairman

Trouble is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State Chapter, over the removal of Mr. John Tom-Ona, as Chairman of Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education in the state.

The people of Ndokwa East Local Council have protested against the decision of some leaders of the party, whom they accuse of influencing Tom-Ona’s removal.

The ousted chairman is said to be a long-standing member of the PDP, who has worked for its victory in Ndokwa East as far back as 1999 till date.

Speaking on behalf of the over 300 protesters, who besieged the Government House at the weekend, Fred Agadagbah, said: “Tom-Ona has never left the party for any reason. He supervised the victory of our governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in our local government in the 2015 election. He has always delivered his ward to the PDP in all the elections.

“The local government and the party does not belong to Friday Osanebi and Godswill Obielum. We therefore, call on our amiable governor to wade into this matter and reverse this injustice.”

Chairman of PDP in ward 10, Mr. Jude Enzima, who also spoke in the same vein, said Tom-Ona was a committed member of the party, urging Okowa not to allow himself to be misled in taking decisions that would be counter-productive.

He described the purported defection of Tom-Ona to the All Progressive Congress (APC) as malicious, adding that it was the handiwork of those who perceived him as a political enemy.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor, Mr. Lawrence Ogomgbulem assured them that he would convey their grievances to the governor.As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach Osanebi and Obielum for comment on the matter.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

