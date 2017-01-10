PSG set to offer Arsenal €70m for Sanchez

Speculation surrounding Chilean forward, Alexis Sanchez’s future continues to rise as the north London club continue their quest to tie him to a long-term deal Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a €70 million offer for Arsenal star, according to reports from Maxifoot.

Sanchez has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and has been linked with a move to the Far East, a move, which would see him follow Chelsea’s Oscar and John Obi Mikel to the riches of the Chinese Super League.

Alexis has struck 13 times in the Premier League this season and registered six assists, giving his representatives a platform in which to negotiate the best possible terms for the forward.

Contracts talks are reportedly still ongoing, though, with the Gunners playing hardball regarding the former Barcelona forward’s pay packet.A substantial offer from French champions PSG is unlikely to tempt Arsenal into selling, though the Chile international would expect an increase in pay should he switch to Ligue 1.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

