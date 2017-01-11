Psychiatrist urges improved mental healthcare services to patients

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Vincent Udenze, on Wednesday, urged governments at all levels to provide improved mental healthcare services to patients and their families. Udenze, who is the Medical Director of Synapse Services Centre, Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He stressed the need for government to…

The post Psychiatrist urges improved mental healthcare services to patients appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

