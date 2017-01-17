Pages Navigation Menu

PTAD drops 15600 pensioners off its pay roll for lack of BVN – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

PTAD drops 15600 pensioners off its pay roll for lack of BVN
Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), on Tuesday said the directorate had suspended 15,600 pensioners from its payroll for lack of Bank verification Number (BVN). Ikeazor said this while …
