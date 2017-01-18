Pages Navigation Menu

PTAD stops payment for 15600 pensioners without BVN – BusinessDay

PTAD stops payment for 15600 pensioners without BVN
Executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, on Tuesday said that the directorate has suspended 15, 600 pensioners from its payroll over their failure to present their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs

