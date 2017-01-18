PTAD stops payment for 15,600 pensioners without BVN

…starts verification of Diaspora pensioners



Executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, on Tuesday said that the directorate has suspended 15, 600 pensioners from its payroll over their failure to present their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) to the directorate.

Ikeazor, who stated this in Abuja, when she paid a courtesy visit to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who is the senior special assistance to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, said the agency was set commence verification of Nigerian pensioners in the Diaspora.

The PTAD boss said the measure was part of the agency’s commitment to getting authentic database of pensioners and streamlining its payroll.

“So far we have dropped about 15, 600 pensioners off our pay roll that have no BVN. So we just flat their account so that money does not go in there. We have told the genuine ones to update their BVN so that we can put them back on our payroll. We have saved the government millions of naira through the exercise,” she said.

According to her, the action was in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and commercial banks to obtain current status of bank accounts being used by pensioners to receive their pension payments, noting further that BVN was mandatory for the operation of a bank account.

She said that Pension payment to these accounts would remain suspended until the affected pensioners update the status of their bank accounts and submit it to PTAD along with other documents.

Speaking on the Diaspora pensioners, the PTAD boss said they are Nigerians who had worked in the country due for pension but did not collect their pension before moving abroad.

“My coming is to see how we can partner with the office of SSAPFAD to enable us capture pensioners in the Diaspora so that we can have their accurate data base. Verification of our pensioners is to ensure that every pensioner is captured. You know that we have a lot of pensioners in the Diaspora,” she assured.

Dabiri-Erewa commended PTAD boss for the efforts in capturing the Diaspora pensioners and to also ensure that the labour never went unrewarded.

The presidential aide explained that the measure would save them of coming and going for collection of pension.

Ikeazor said the pension administration she inherited did not have accurate data base for the pensioners and that the directorate had started nationwide verification exercise to correct this.

According to her, the agency had in last year carried out verification exercise in some states in the North East which includes Yola, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi.

“Now we are going to start in Maiduguiri and Yobe as well because we want to key in to the development agenda of the government for the North East,” she said.