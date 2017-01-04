PTI goes digital, seeks global partnerships

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, is repositioning for global competitiveness through digitalisation and enduring partnerships to enrich its mandate.

The Principal/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Sunny Iyuke, who dropped the hint at the institution’s combined matriculation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session, said: “The Digital Petroleum Training Institute (DiPTI) will put PTI on the global map as the centre for the next generation of achievers, creating skillful personnel who will evolve to be employers of labour, as well as developing a society where the youths can contribute to development. DiPTI will also provide robust collaboration solutions, e-learning, open distance learning and innovative hub.”

To this end, the institute had begun collaborative moves with indigenous and local universities to boost its visibility in the global oil and gas industry.Admonishing the fresh 1,100 intakes on good conduct, Iyuke revealed that the institute’s subsequent admissions would be through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as it had launched a portal in that regard.

He charged the new students on innovation, creativity industry and discipline, warning that the management has zero tolerance for deviant behaviours. Iyuke advised them to channel complaints to the appropriate quarters when the need arises, just as he asked the matriculating students to keep themselves abreast with the institution’s rules and regulations.

The principal informed them of the available extra-curricular and presence of a health care facility to cater for health of members of staff and students.He added that the management encouraged unionism to achieve conviviality between the students and the authorities.

For over four and a half decades, PTI has been renowned for providing high quality technical and petroleum-related education. “The institute provides courses of instruction, training and research in oil technology and production of technologists, technicians and such other skilled personnel normally required for oil production and allied disciplines,” Iyuke stressed.

