Public alerted on red eye outbreak

Conjunctivitis an inflammation that causes the white of an eye to turn red had by Jan06 affected 798 people in different prisons in Gulu district, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Three days later, general alert was sent warning the entire population to be ware because the disease is highly contagious. Director General of Health Services Anthony Mbonye said apart from the red eyes, the disease causes increased amount of tears, thick yellow discharge that crusts over the eyelashes especially after sleep, Itchy eyes, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light. He said to avert the spread of the disease, people must maintain high sanitation standards and report suspected cases as soon as possible.

