Public Disgrace! Pastor’s Son and Friend Stripped and Paraded in Public for R2ping a Women in Abia (Photo)

Two men were paraded n*ked in a market place in Umudike Umuaku Isuochi area of Anambra State.

One notorious duo is said to be son of a reverend, and his friend were fond of r*ping women after stealing their foodstuffs.



A facebook user who shared the photo wrote:

“Michacha the son of reverend Isreal Onyenyiri in Umudike Umuaku Isuochi and his friend were masqueraded today in the market square for stealing Palm oil, goat, fresh fufu, palm wine soup and other items.

“These two boys and some other of their friends has been terrorising the village for long. The worst part of it is that after stealing they will r*pe any girl they find in the house.”