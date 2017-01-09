Public, private Schools fully resume in Osun
Public and Private schools on Monday resumed for the 2nd term academic session in Osun State, with high expectations from stakeholders, DAILY POST observes. It could be recalled that both Public and Private schools in the state vacated for the Christmas and New Year break on December 16, 2016. They were billed to resume for […]
Public, private Schools fully resume in Osun
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG