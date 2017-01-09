Pages Navigation Menu

Public, private Schools fully resume in Osun

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

PIC.8. CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER, ST. PAUL CATHEDRAL NURSERY AND PRIMARY SCHOOL, EBUTE METTA, MRS ADELINE EJIKE ADDRESSING A CLASS OF PUPILS AS NEW ACADEMIC SESSION RESUMED IN LAGOS STATE ON MONDAY (19/9/16). 6930/19/9/2016/WAS/BJO/NAN

Public and Private schools on Monday resumed for the 2nd term academic session in Osun State, with high expectations from stakeholders, DAILY POST observes. It could be recalled that both Public and Private schools in the state vacated for the Christmas and New Year break on December 16, 2016. They were billed to resume for […]

