Public trust necessary for success of 2017 budget, says Randle

The Federal government’s 2017 budget requires political tailwind if it is to fly, says renowned accountant and public commentator, Bashorun J.K. Randle.

Bashorun Randle in a statement said that the most essential ingredient of the tailwind is public trust.

According to the former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), “there is need for co-operation and understanding between President Muhammadu Buhari; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.”

He said that over the last two or three decades, Nigeria has veered away from the ideal of 60:40, whereby sixty percent of our revenue would be consumed by recurrent expenditure leaving a healthy balance of forty percent for capital expenditure.

He added that financial analysts who have been tracking Nigeria’s budget and debts for several decades cannot but recall that the current insurgency (Boko Haram) which has engulfed the North-East region of our nation probably owes its genesis to what was inflicted on that area in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Recalling the poor level of local manufacturing industries in some parts of the country, Randle highlighted that, “When we had only six states (which later became 12 states under General Yakubu Gowon), that part of the country was clearly devastated by arid desert, poverty and lack of industries. Even the few industries they had were ravaged by the Structural Adjustment Programmme (SAP) under the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida. Some of the early casualties were the tannery and shoe factories in Maiduguri.”

He noted that when the budget and debt management derail, the consequences are nearly always stupefying- resulting in riots; currency collapse; bank crisis; and sometimes regime change.

However, he cautioned that the tag of the 2017 budget as “budget of recovery and growth” should avoid delay as it could drag on for many months before it is signed into law.

“Unless there is a drastic improvement in the government’s capacity to deliver on its promises and put an end to “project formulation delays,” there is no hope that the 2017 budget will galvanise the economy out of recession.

“That is the main reason we must take all the promises contained in the 2017 budget with cautious optimism,” he said.

The post Public trust necessary for success of 2017 budget, says Randle appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

