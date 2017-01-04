Publish Names of Nigerians Who Have Received N5,000 Stipend – Fayose Dare Buhari

Governor Ayodele Fayose has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the names of those who have received the Federal Government’s N5000 stipend.

According to PUNCH reports, Fayose challenged the president to make public names of those who have received as Ekiti people have not received anything yet.

“A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises.”

“Federal government’s N5,000 payment to the poor was designed in a way that the state governors are also involved because they are to clear and present prospective beneficiaries before payments are made,” Fayose added.