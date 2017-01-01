Pull Nigerians Out Of Depression In 2017, Reps Katung Tells FG

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal constituency, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung on Sunday ask the federal government to embark on deliberate programmes that would pull Nigerians out of the present economic hardship.

Representative Katung said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must redouble it’s effort in pulling the country out of economic recession that has brought untold hardship to the citizens.

Representative Katung said, while it is good for Nigerians to remain hopeful, it is also expedient for the federal government to build the confidence of its citizens by pulling the country out of the present economic recession and depression.

To the people of Southern Kaduna whose zone has been under immense attacks and killings, Katung assured the situation would not last forever, adding that “no amount of intimidation, harassment by any force shall stop our determination to protect our God given lands.”

Katung said, he will work together with his colleagues at the National Assembly to make life meaningful to the people.

The Rep member assured of his continuous service delivery to the people, stressing that the New Year would bring good tidings especially in the area of women and youth empowerment as a guaranteed way of alleviating poverty among the people of his constituency.

He stated “I sincerely congratulate you for making it into the New year- 2017.

Thank you for making 2016 worthwhile; your support in the dispensation of my responsibilities will always be appreciated. Let’s do more in 2017.”

“My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth of this great nation to the end that we may achieve the Nigerian Dream,” he said.

