Pulse Nigeria Poll: Readers say Oge should concentrate on raising her children

38% of Pulse Nigeria Poll voters have advised Oge to forget about marriage and concentrate on giving her two kids the best she can afford.

Oge, a 38-year-old woman, is a single mother of two children who has been hurt and disappointed by the men she has loved over the years.

She has a good heart and always shares everything with the men but they have one pattern: always dumping her after they have taken all she has to offer.

As a result of this, she has lost confidence in ever finding love and is worried if any man would ever find her worthy.

"My name is Oge, a 38-year-old woman who has been hurt and traumatized by men so much I have come to the conclusion that love was not meant for me.

For starters, I have a good job and I will not say I am ugly. I have a good heart, generous, with a soft heart and I can’t stand to see anyone suffer.

Maybe that has been my undoing because whenever I find myself in a relationship, I give my all including sharing what I have with my man but I end up getting hurt all the time.

It all started when I met Kelvin in my first year in the university. I fell in love madly with Kelvin and being from a not too comfortable home, I did almost everything for him, cooking for him, buying his handouts and even paying his school fees till he graduated.

But how did he pay me back? He dumped me immediately after his youth service without looking back. I was terribly hurt and I mourned for almost a year because my friends practically forced me into giving myself another chance.

Since then, it has been one heartache or the other with men using me as a plaything, capitalizing on my free spirit and using me for their gains.

In the long run, I have had two children for two different men whom I have been taking care of without their inputs but as a woman, I still need the comfort and security of a man but it seems I was not meant to find love.

All my friends and younger sisters are all married and living happily in their husband’s homes but I can’t seem to find love.

I wonder if there is a good man out there who will wipe out this misery from me.

Oge.”

What would you advise Oge to do in her bid to find love?

How Nigeria voted:

She should take her problems to God in prayers – 36%

She should stop worrying as a good man will soon find her – 29%

She should forget finding love and be happy with herself – 8%

Since she has children, she should concentrate on them – 38%

How would you vote here?

