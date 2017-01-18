Putin Mocks Prostitutes, Adds Russia Has The Best In The World

The USA must be shaking in their boots over the potentially rosy relationship between Vladimir Putin and president-to-be Donald Trump.

Last week, a story broke detailing the information of a dossier with a claims that include “unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians.”

The “sexual acts documented by the Russians” include the now infamous Golden Shower moment – you can read all about it HERE – and at long last Putin has spoken on the matter, obviously defending Trump on the whole:

He arrived here and immediately ran off to meet Moscow prostitutes? This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility – even though they are the best in the world, of course.

Funny that putin means ‘whore’ in French.

Moving on, Putin made another point:

We are witnessing an ongoing acute political struggle in the US, whose task is to undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect. The people doing this are doing enormous damage to American national interests.

Oh, this year is going to be an interesting one.

[source:telegraph]

