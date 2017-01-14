Putin Plot Flusters Washington and Mars Trump’s Inauguration – Haaretz
|
NBCNews.com
|
Putin Plot Flusters Washington and Mars Trump's Inauguration
Haaretz
If Trump doesn't work for him, the Russian leader's psychological warfare and black propaganda are scoring a smashing success. Chemi Shalev. Jan 14, 2017 1:52 PM. 0comments Print Zen Subscribe now · Shareshare on facebook · Tweet · send via email …
Can Evangelicals Help Trump Thaw Relations With Russia?
Trump team in 'frequent contact' with Russia despite denying call with Moscow over sanctions
Trump Security Adviser, Russian Official Already Talking
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG