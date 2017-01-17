Putin says Barack Obama’s Administration has Been Trying to Delegitimize President-Elect Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the outgoing U.S. presidential administration of Barack Obama has been trying to delegitimize president-elect Donald Trump. “Such actions are harming the interests of the United States, and that harm is enormous’’ Putin told a press conference, according to comments carried by state media. Putin denounced as “fake” a […]

