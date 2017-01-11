Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspend FRCN’s code of corporate governance regulation, Reps urge FG – Nigerian Observer

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Observer

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Suspend FRCN's code of corporate governance regulation, Reps urge FG
Nigerian Observer
Abuja – The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved urged the Federal Government to suspend implementation of Code of Governance regulation initiated by Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). This was sequel to a resolution passed …
Reps To Probe FRC Over Corporate Governance CodeCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.